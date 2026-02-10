Federated Car Care Scholarship Open to Collision Repair Technicians

Administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, several scholarships will be awarded to employees and children of active Federated Car Care Center members. Applications are open through March 31.
Feb. 10, 2026
Federated Car Care
Applications for the Federated Car Care Scholarship program are open until March 31. 

Administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, several scholarships will be awarded to employees and children of active Federated Car Care Center members attending a two- or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, heavy-duty or collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school. Students graduating from high school in 2026 and heading to any of these post-secondary programs are also eligible. Qualified candidates should specify “Federated” on their application when applying online by March 31.  

“We are very pleased to continue offering scholarships to the children and employees of Car Care Center members, supporting their pursuit of higher education,” said Bo Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher Auto Parts. “The University of the Aftermarket Foundation makes the application process easy and efficient, and we urge interested students to submit their applications as soon as possible. We are excited to recognize a new class of deserving Federated Car Care scholarship recipients for the 2026-27 academic year.” 

Federated is one of more than 30 organizations awarding scholarships on the foundation’s Automotive Aftermarket Scholarships Central website. Each completed application will be considered for every scholarship that the candidate meets the qualifications. For more information or to apply, click here.

