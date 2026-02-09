ASA Supports Language in Appropriations Bill that Supports Apprenticeships

The Fiscal Year 2026 Labor, Health, and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill, which was signed into law by President Trump, includes language supported by the Automotive Service Association (ASA) aimed at developing and strengthening apprenticeship and training pathways for automotive technicians.

According to a news release, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee included the original language, which states:

“Workforce Development in Innovative Skilled Fields. — The Committee recognizes the growing need for highly skilled mechanics and technicians in the automotive field to prepare for advances in technology. Therefore, the committee encourages Department of Labor, in collaboration with the Department of Education, to work with industry partners, workforce groups, and nonprofit experts to better support pathways for mechanics and technicians in innovative automotive fields. Specifically, the committee encourages the Department to examine their support for advanced training programs for established career mechanics and to examine needs related to the operation and repair of transportation fleets and motorized equipment.”

ASA Chairman Dan Stander praised the inclusion of the language and emphasized the importance of expanding workforce development opportunities in the automotive repair sector.

“We are grateful to Chairman Aderholt and Chairman Cole for recognizing the growing need for apprenticeship programs and encouraging the U.S. Department of Education to work with industry professionals to find solutions to fill workforce shortages,” he said. “The Administration has been clear of their support for apprenticeship programs and ASA anticipates that these efforts will benefit the repair industry for years to come.”

ASA hopes the language will help strengthen pathways for students and working professionals to gain the skills needed to become highly trained technicians, particularly as vehicle technology continues to advance.