Only Four of 18 Small SUVs Earn 'Good' Rating in New IIHS Whiplash Test

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has launched a new seat and head restraint evaluation targeting neck injuries stemming from rear-end crashes. Only four out of the first 18 small SUVs tested earned a good rating.
The new test replaces the original version, which was discontinued in 2022 because automakers had improved their designs so that virtually all the vehicles tested now earned good ratings. However, occupants were still suffering whiplash injuries in good-rated vehicles.
“Neck sprains and strains are the most frequently reported injuries in U.S. auto insurance claims,” said IIHS President David Harkey. “This new test challenges automakers to further improve their seats and head restraints to provide better protection in the rear impacts that typically cause these injuries.”
The good performers in the new whiplash prevention test include the Audi Q3, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Subaru Forester, and Toyota RAV4.
Nine more models earned acceptable ratings including the Buick Encore GX, Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, Jeep Compass, Kia Sportage, Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class, Mitsubishi Outlander, Volkswagen Taos and Volvo XC40.
The BMW X1 and Nissan Rogue are rated marginal, and the Ford Bronco Sport, Hyundai Tucson and Mazda CX-50 are rated poor.
Except for the CR-V, which was a 2024, the tested vehicles were 2025 models. Many of the ratings extend to the 2026 model year.
Replacing an outdated test
Like the Institute’s original head restraint evaluation, the new test involves a simulated rear impact that is less destructive than a crash test. In this type of test, the driver seat is removed from the vehicle and secured to a sled. A midsize male dummy designed for rear impact testing, complete with an articulated spine, is positioned in the driver seat. The sled delivers a sudden pulse of acceleration to simulate the effect of a stationary vehicle being struck from behind.
To figure out how to measure those differences, IIHS tested the seats used in 36 late model vehicles at three different impact speeds, collecting data about the stresses exerted on the test dummy and its motion during the test. They then looked for correlations between those metrics and increased injury claim rates in insurance data supplied by the IIHS-affiliated Highway Loss Data Institute.
The analysis showed that several key metrics recorded at impact speeds of 20 mph and 30 mph provided useful information, so the new test uses separate acceleration pulses to simulate both types of crashes.
Additional research tests were conducted to zero in on the metrics that appear to influence injury risk most directly and led to the addition of several new metrics.
Pelvis displacement, for example, is a measure of how well the seat absorbs the crash energy. Ideally, a person in a vehicle that is rear-ended should sink into the seatback so that the pelvis is prevented from moving forward relative to the head.
Measures of the tilting or bending force, known as the moment, of the head relative to the neck, either forward or backward, were also incorporated. An effective head restraint should keep the head in its natural upright position. If the restraint pushes on the head below or above the head’s center of gravity, the chin will jerk up and away from the chest or down and toward the chest.
“We don’t yet fully understand the mechanisms that cause whiplash injuries,” said Marcy Edwards, the IIHS senior research engineer who developed the new evaluation. “But our research makes us confident that reducing these types of movements and stresses should cut down on whiplash injuries in the real world.”
A full breakdown of the new test and why the vehicles earned their respective ratings is available here.