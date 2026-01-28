Only Four of 18 Small SUVs Earn 'Good' Rating in New IIHS Whiplash Test

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has launched a new seat and head restraint evaluation targeting neck injuries stemming from rear-end crashes. Only four out of the first 18 small SUVs tested earned a good rating.

The new test replaces the original version, which was discontinued in 2022 because automakers had improved their designs so that virtually all the vehicles tested now earned good ratings. However, occupants were still suffering whiplash injuries in good-rated vehicles.

“Neck sprains and strains are the most frequently reported injuries in U.S. auto insurance claims,” said IIHS President David Harkey. “This new test challenges automakers to further improve their seats and head restraints to provide better protection in the rear impacts that typically cause these injuries.”

The good performers in the new whiplash prevention test include the Audi Q3, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Subaru Forester, and Toyota RAV4.

Nine more models earned acceptable ratings including the Buick Encore GX, Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, Jeep Compass, Kia Sportage, Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class, Mitsubishi Outlander, Volkswagen Taos and Volvo XC40.

The BMW X1 and Nissan Rogue are rated marginal, and the Ford Bronco Sport, Hyundai Tucson and Mazda CX-50 are rated poor.

Except for the CR-V, which was a 2024, the tested vehicles were 2025 models. Many of the ratings extend to the 2026 model year.