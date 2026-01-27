ASE Webinar: Automotive Lift Institute to Discuss Proper Lift Use, Responsibilities, and Key Considerations

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting the free webinar “A Lift Safety Discussion” on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 4 p.m. ET.

A representative from the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) will discuss the proper use of automotive lifts, responsibilities of lift owners and employers, and key considerations for shops and technicians.

Topics covered in the webinar will include the value of an ALI certified lift, the importance of periodic inspections, general guidance on lift operation and insights on EV lifting and equipment care. A question and answer session will be conducted at the end of the webinar.

As the independent, third-party standards and certification organization for the vehicle lift industry, ALI serves as the industry’s safety resource and “watchdog.” The webinar will provide new technicians and seasoned shop managers with awareness and understanding of industry standards and resources that support safe work practices in the shop. This program is educational in nature and does not replace the need for operators to follow manufacturer instructions, applicable standards, or workplace policies.

Participants will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.

For more information or to register, click here.