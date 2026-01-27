Carolinas Collision Association Launches 2026 Tool Grant Program

Collision repair students in North and South Carolina and who are sponsored by a CCA member school are eligible to receive one of eight $2,000 grants.
Jan. 27, 2026
3 min read
Carolinas Collision Association
6977dfc70ea60baeb28e0daa Cca Scholarship

Aspiring collision repair technicians in North and South Carolina now have the chance to jump-start their careers with essential tools thanks to the Carolinas Collision Association’s 2026 Tool Grant Program. The program awards $2,000 grants to students entering the collision repair industry, helping remove financial barriers and give them a strong start in a growing field.

The 2026 program is open now, with applications accepted through February 28. Recipients will be announced on April 1. In 2025, the Tool Grant Program provided eight recipients with $2,000 each in tools, equipping them with the resources to begin their careers with confidence.

"The Tool Grant Program reflects our commitment to supporting the next generation of collision repair professionals," said Kaitlyn George, executive director of CCA. "By providing the tools they need, we are helping students start their careers with confidence and skill."

"This initiative not only equips students with tools, it empowers them to join a growing industry with the knowledge and resources to succeed," said Kyle Bradshaw, president of CCA. "It’s about investing in the future of collision repair in the Carolinas."

Applicants must be sponsored by a collision repair school that is currently a member of the Carolinas Collision Association. Schools can join at no cost here. Completed applications should be submitted via email or mailed to: Carolinas Collision AssociationAttn: Tool Grant, 235 East Blvd, Suite E Unit 5152Charlotte, NC 28203.

"Seeing students receive these grants is inspiring," said Avery Canady, a participant on CCA’s Trade School Committee. "It’s an investment in both their futures and the future of collision repair in the Carolinas."

For more information about the Tool Grant Program or to request an application, contact the CCA.

