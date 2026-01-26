Apply for Women's Industry Network Scholarships by March 6

The Women’s Industry Network is accepting applications for 2026 scholarships until March 6.

The scholarship program reflects WIN's commitment to investing in women pursuing careers in collision repair. Through student membership — offered at no cost thanks to the generous support of its members — students gain access to technical courses, industry insights, networking opportunities with industry leaders, and comprehensive scholarship offerings.

WIN is offering four award levels to U.S. students enrolled in collision repair programs:

Champions Award: $2,500 scholarship plus mentorship, tools, SWAG, virtual conference pass, and student engagement benefits

Stars Award: $500 scholarship with the same additional benefits

Trailblazers Award: $500 scholarship with mentorship and engagement opportunities

Legends Award: Tools, mentorship, and full student benefits

Canadian students and registered apprentices can apply for WIN's Canadian Scholarship Award offering $1,000 plus mentorship, virtual conference pass, and full student member benefits.

Students must be enrolled in collision repair programs or registered apprenticeships, with instructor/mentor referrals required. The WIN Scholarship Committee reviews applications based on academic standing, career commitment, and individual circumstances.

For more information or to apply, click here.