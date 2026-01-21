Estimating Tip – CCC - Evacuate & Recharge R1234YF

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares an update by CCC GTE to 11-25 REV for air conditioning recharge.
Jan. 21, 2026
SCRS
CCC GTE has made updates to its 11-25 REV adding “Air Conditioning System – Recharge R1234YF.” 

CCC users can now confirm included and not included operations. 

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website

