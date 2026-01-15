Mirka's Next-Gen Sanding Tools: DEROS II and DEOS II with Larger Surface Capabilities

Mirka, a global leader in surface finishing technology, released Mirka DEROS II and Mirka DEOS II electric sanders. Mirka tool offerings now support larger surface applications through the addition of a new 7” sanding platform.
Building on the award-winning performance of their predecessors, the latest DEROS II and DEOS II models are engineered for modern professionals who need reliability, flexibility, and precision across a wide range of applications.
“The launch of DEROS II and DEOS II represents more than a product update,” said Shawna Cossin, marketing communications manager for Mirka USA. “With the addition of the 7" platform and supporting abrasives, we’re delivering a complete sanding system that allows professionals to work more efficiently, more comfortably, and with total confidence — no matter the size of the job.”
The new 7” model is designed specifically for sanding larger surfaces where efficiency and consistent results matter most. Users can cover more area with fewer passes without sacrificing control or finish quality.
The DEROS II and DEOS II feature a refined design to improve user control. Updates include clearly visible LED speed indicators, a dedicated on/off switch, and lockable speed settings. The lightweight tools are designed for all-day comfort and reduced fatigue, even in demanding, high-production environments.
To support this expanded platform, Mirka is also introducing a complete range of 7” Abralon, Abranet, and Galaxy abrasives, along with a selection of compatible 7" backing pads and accessories. This system-based approach ensures users can seamlessly move between tools, abrasives, and accessories while maintaining Mirka’s industry-leading dust-free performance.
The next-generation lineup offers solutions for both precision work and large-scale sanding needs:
- The DEROS II is available in 3", 5", 6", and now 7" models, offering unmatched versatility across industries and surface sizes.
- The DEOS II lineup includes 3" × 4", 3" × 5", and 2.75" × 8" rectangular models, as well as the Delta-shaped 663CV—ideal for corner work and other detailed applications.
- All models are designed to pair seamlessly with Mirka’s dust-free abrasives and dust extractors, helping professionals achieve cleaner workspaces and consistently superior finishes.
- Seamless Bluetooth connectivity to the myMirka app provides insight into vibration levels, usage time, and overall tool performance.