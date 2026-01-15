Mirka's Next-Gen Sanding Tools: DEROS II and DEOS II with Larger Surface Capabilities

Mirka, a global leader in surface finishing technology, released Mirka DEROS II and Mirka DEOS II electric sanders. Mirka tool offerings now support larger surface applications through the addition of a new 7” sanding platform.

Building on the award-winning performance of their predecessors, the latest DEROS II and DEOS II models are engineered for modern professionals who need reliability, flexibility, and precision across a wide range of applications.

“The launch of DEROS II and DEOS II represents more than a product update,” said Shawna Cossin, marketing communications manager for Mirka USA. “With the addition of the 7" platform and supporting abrasives, we’re delivering a complete sanding system that allows professionals to work more efficiently, more comfortably, and with total confidence — no matter the size of the job.”