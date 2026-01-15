Steve’s Auto Body Expands with Addition of Concord Auto Body

It is Steve's Auto Body's first location in Missouri as it continues to grow while keeping a focus on customer service, employee development, and high-quality repairs.
Jan. 15, 2026
Courtesy of Steve's Auto Body
Steve’s Auto Body has acquired Concord Auto Body in Affton, Missouri, marking the company’s fourth location overall and its first expansion into Missouri, according to a news release. 

Concord Auto Body has been locally owned and operated by Dominic Salamone since 1977, earning a reputation for quality craftsmanship and trusted customer service over nearly five decades. As part of the acquisition, Steve’s Auto Body will retain Concord Auto Body employees, ensuring continuity for customers and a smooth transition for the team. 

“Dominic has built an outstanding business with deep roots in the community, and we’re committed to honoring that legacy while bringing additional resources and support to the team and customers,” said Jordan Beshears, president of Steve’s Auto Body and also a FenderBender advisory board member.

The acquisition is a strategic milestone for Steve’s Auto Body, Beshears said, as it continues to grow while keeping a focus on customer service, employee development, and high-quality repairs. 

“This location is a meaningful step forward for us,” Beshears said. “Expanding into Missouri allows us to serve a new market while maintaining our commitment to setting the standard in collision repair.” 

