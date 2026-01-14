Challenger Lifts Introduces the EW10 Inground Lift to Meet Modern Demands

Challenger Lifts’ new EW10 Inground Lift promises to meet the demands of modern service facilities and the growing need for electric vehicle support, according to a news release.

The EW10 has a 10,000-pound lifting capacity with three-stage front and rear arms for fast vehicle spotting in high-volume bays. It can raise in 27 seconds and lower in 17 seconds, which can reduce cycle time by up to 30 percent depending on configuration and operating conditions.

“The EW10 Inground Lift gives service centers the versatility and speed they need as EV maintenance becomes more common,” said Trevor Coleman, national sales manager for Challenger Lifts. “It is built to help shops improve performance, efficiency and long-term reliability.”

The lift incorporates 8.5-inch chrome pistons, a non-breathing ram-style cylinder, and enhanced bearing protection. A fully sealed, recycled polymer cassette tub prevents hydraulic fluid from entering the ground. Additional features include premium screw pads with multiple height adjustments and 88-inch drive-thru clearance for wider vehicles. The three-stage arms come with a powder-coat finish.

“The EW10 is designed to help service centers stay prepared for evolving service needs,” Coleman said. “As EV adoption continues to rise, shops need flexible, reliable equipment capable of safely handling a wide array of vehicle platforms. The EW10 Inground Lift delivers exactly that, along with industry-leading speed, stability and longevity.”