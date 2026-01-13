Snap-on Q1 Tuesday Topic Training Features Workshop Variety

Snap-on Diagnostics updated its Tuesday Topic Training schedule for January-March with a variety of new subjects including OEM-specific ADAS training, Snap-on scan tool tips and tricks, advanced scanner functions, and diagnosis training for modern brake and HVAC systems.
Diagnostics National Trainer Jason Gabrenas will present on a rotating basis. Auto repair technicians are encouraged to attend the informational sessions to learn the latest tips and techniques to get the most out of their diagnostic tools.
The schedule of first quarter training sessions includes:
- Jan. 20: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Volvo
- Jan. 27: Get the Most Out OF Your Snap-on Scan Tool - Tips and Tricks
- Feb. 3: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Subaru
- Feb. 10: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Mazda
- Feb. 17: LIN Bus and New Module Initialization
- Feb. 24: Body Shop Scanner Functions
- March 3: EV Software Functions
- March 10: Advanced Scanner Functions and Data Analysis
- March 17: Test Don't Guess - Guided Component Testing
- March 24: Modern Braking Systems Design and Diagnosis
- March 31: HVAC Diagnosis Using Thermal Imaging
Tuesday Topic Training sessions are offered free of charge and provide approximately 30 minutes of material and 15 minutes for questions and answers. Two time slots are available for each day of training. The first session takes place at 6 p.m. ET and the second session at 9 p.m. ET.
To register for a session via Zoom, click here, or watch the sessions live at the Snap-on YouTube channel here.