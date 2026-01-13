OpenRoad Collison Names James O'Neill Vice President of Operations

OpenRoad Collision added James O’Neill as its new vice president of operations, according to a news release. He is a veteran collision repair executive with more than 40 years of combined ownership and multi‑shop operational experience across founder‑led businesses, regional MSOs, and national platforms.

O’Neill’s leadership is defined by disciplined execution, deep operational expertise, and a proven ability to drive consistent, scalable performance. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of operations for the East Coast at Classic Collision, overseeing roughly half of the company’s national footprint — more than 160 locations generating over $650 million in revenue. He led large‑scale teams, strengthened operational structures, and delivered measurable improvements in performance across a complex, multi‑market region.

Prior to Classic Collision, O’Neill held senior leadership positions with Gerber Collision & Glass and ABRA Auto Body & Glass, where he consistently delivered same‑store sales growth, EBITDA expansion, improved cycle times, and improved team performance across large regions.

Earlier in his career, James owned and operated a collision repair shop, giving him first‑hand understanding of the technician’s journey, customer expectations, and the cultural elements that underpin a successful automotive business. His career began as a competitive custom builder before transitioning into the role of collision repair technician.

Beyond his professional work, James is committed to serving the industry and his community. He and his wife share a passion for giving back and enjoy spending time outdoors motorcycle riding, boating, and engaging in active pursuits that reflect the values of service, integrity, and balance that guide his life and leadership.