ASE Education Foundation Welcomes New Chair and Board Members

Reelected to an additional term on the board are Jenny Kovacs of C. Harper Ford, Joe Oleson of FedEx Freight and Jared Ricart of Ricart Automotive.

Howard Abrahams of Toyota, Joelle Pollak of Promotive, Fay Watts of Ford, and Doug Wilberg of Caliber Collision left the board. Brent Franks of the North Texas Automobile Dealers will leave the ASE Education Foundation board to accept a position on the ASE Board of Governors.

“On behalf of the ASE Education Foundation, I extend our gratitude to these officers and board members for their generous commitment of time and expertise,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Their knowledge will play a crucial role as we confront the technician shortage and pursue important initiatives in the coming year. We are grateful to all foundation board members, past and present, for their dedication and steadfast support of the ASE Education Foundation and the future of the transportation industry.”