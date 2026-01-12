ASE Education Foundation Welcomes New Chair and Board Members

Automotive Instructor Brian LaCroix will chair the ASE Education Foundation board in 2026.
LaCroix is an automotive instructor at Capital Region BOCES Career and Tech School in Albany, New York. Jim Sennett, manager of automotive repair programs for the American Automobile Association (AAA), is serving as vice chair. Lisa Vassallo, technical training operations manager at BMW of North America, assumes the role of treasurer and Drew Jablonowski, director of technical education, field support and customer experience at DRiV Incorporated, will be secretary. Serving as past chair is Dwayne Myers, president and CEO of Dynamic Automotive.
Eight new individuals have joined the board in 2026 including:
- Kristin Conte of Ford Motor Company
- Matt Crumpton of NAPA Auto Care
- Jeff Gaskill of Snap-on Tools
- Kyle Grisham of Christian Brothers Automotive
- Brent Kindred of Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Association Foundation
- Jared Monroe of Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia, Missouri
- Fred Mora of Gulf States Toyota
- Jeff Peevy of I-CAR
Reelected to an additional term on the board are Jenny Kovacs of C. Harper Ford, Joe Oleson of FedEx Freight and Jared Ricart of Ricart Automotive.
Howard Abrahams of Toyota, Joelle Pollak of Promotive, Fay Watts of Ford, and Doug Wilberg of Caliber Collision left the board. Brent Franks of the North Texas Automobile Dealers will leave the ASE Education Foundation board to accept a position on the ASE Board of Governors.
“On behalf of the ASE Education Foundation, I extend our gratitude to these officers and board members for their generous commitment of time and expertise,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Their knowledge will play a crucial role as we confront the technician shortage and pursue important initiatives in the coming year. We are grateful to all foundation board members, past and present, for their dedication and steadfast support of the ASE Education Foundation and the future of the transportation industry.”