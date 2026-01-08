Porsche Rearview Camera Issue Leads to NHTSA Recall Alert for 173,538 Vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recall alerts for 173,538 Porsche vehicles because a software issue can prevent the rearview camera from displaying properly, reducing driver visibility and increasing the risk of an accident.

The recall report, dated Dec. 19, lists six models: 2020-2025 Porsche Taycan, 2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, 2024-2025 Porsche Panamera, 2019-2025 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, 2019-2025 Porsche Cayenne, and 2020-2025 Porsche 911. It estimates the issue affects 34,148 Taycans, 1,431 Panamera E-Hybrids, 5,021 Panameras, 11,044 Cayenne E-Hybrids, 77,766 Cayennes, and 44,128 Porsche 911s.