Porsche Rearview Camera Issue Leads to NHTSA Recall Alert for 173,538 Vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a software issue can prevent the rearview camera from displaying properly in six Porsche models.
Jan. 8, 2026
The 911 is one of six Porsche models for which NHTSA issued recalls due to a software issue preventing the rearview camera from displaying when the vehicle is in reverse.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recall alerts for 173,538 Porsche vehicles because a software issue can prevent the rearview camera from displaying properly, reducing driver visibility and increasing the risk of an accident. 

The recall report, dated Dec. 19, lists six models: 2020-2025 Porsche Taycan, 2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, 2024-2025 Porsche Panamera, 2019-2025 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, 2019-2025 Porsche Cayenne, and 2020-2025 Porsche 911. It estimates the issue affects 34,148 Taycans, 1,431 Panamera E-Hybrids, 5,021 Panameras, 11,044 Cayenne E-Hybrids, 77,766 Cayennes, and 44,128 Porsche 911s. 

Porsche Panamera

According to the report, the exact root cause is unknown, but “transient signal noise between the control unit and the Surround View cameras can, in certain rare instances, interrupt the signal from the rearview camera.” Drivers will notice they have the issue if the car is in reverse and the rearview camera image does not display. 

The agency has a tool for drivers to check if their vehicle is part of these recalls here.

