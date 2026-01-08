ASE Webinar: ASE Connects Discussion with WrenchWay Jan. 15

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and WrenchWay are hosting a free webinar to discuss ASE Connects. The webinar “Introducing ASE Connects: Building a Stronger Technician Workforce Together” will start at noon ET on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Executives from ASE and WrenchWay will provide an inside look at ASE Connects, the new community that empowers shops with data, school connections and industry insights, while helping to grow the future technician workforce.

Topics covered in the webinar include:

Workforce challenges ASE Connects is built to solve

How ASE and WrenchWay are partnering on this initiative

An overview and walkthrough of membership offerings including the new Industry Data Exchange

What is coming next for ASE Connects

How shops can join and get started

For more information or to register, click here.