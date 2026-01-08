Collision Industry Conference Agenda Focuses on Navigating the Future of Collision Repair

The Collision Industry Conference finalized its agenda for the first 2026 meeting on January 21.

The day is packed full of educational sessions and industry experts beginning at 8 a.m. in the Hilton Palm Springs Resort in Palm Springs, California. The schedule includes:

The Future Body Shop: Ready or Not? - The panel discussion will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping collision repair — from AI powered estimating and claims handling to VR-guided repairs, robotic refinishing, new technologies, and advanced automation on the shop floor.

Recent Trends in Growth Opportunities - Growing from the Inside Out - The panel and presentation segment will focus on using KPI's, benchmarking, market insights, production measurements, and financial indicators to identify opportunities and execute plans.

New Year New OEM Information to Take Back - The session invites two OEMs who have new network information they want to share, along with existing technical information you may not know existed.

The Industry Experiment - A CIC podcast-style segment designed to challenge assumptions and spark evolution within the collision industry. This session features Rebekah Cooper, partner at The Cooper Firm and a nationally recognized litigator specializing in automotive product liability and advanced safety technologies. Drawing on her unique background in both insurance defense and consumer advocacy, Cooper will discuss how emerging vehicle technology is reshaping accountability and where current system gaps leave consumers vulnerable.

Total Loss Data Clearance - The Data Access, Privacy, & Security Committee will present some final findings on data clearance on total losses, including OEM instructions for resets.

Beyond the Basics: Advanced Safety and 3D Printing for Next-Gen Repairs - This session explores carcinogenic risks, regulatory requirements, and proven industry methods for dust and fume containment — along with innovative strategies to protect technicians and maintain compliance. It also will look at how Lucid is using advanced 3D printing to design custom tools for its Gravity platform, improving precision and efficiency in complex repairs.

P-Page Power-Up: What’s New for 2026 - The 2025 updates from information providers introduce fundamental shifts in how complex labor and "not-included" operations are documented and reimbursed. Staying current is no longer optional; failing to adapt to these new procedural rules means leaving necessary operations on the table and risking incomplete repair plans. This session will equip attendees with the latest logic to ensure your estimates and repair plans are technically accurate and reflective of current repair standards

Destroying the Weld: Myth-understood Aspects of the Welding Process - The panel will answer the questions around the standards shops and technicians should be striving to meet, and how they can achieve those goals with confidence through capability and training.

The full agenda is available here. Pre-registration closes on Wednesday, Jan. 14. Hotel reservations are available here.