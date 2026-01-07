SEMA Seeking Expert Speakers for 2026 SEMA Show

Educational sessions are a key pillar of the SEMA Show. Interested thought leaders and industry professionals must submit a speaker proposal by February 13.
SEMA needs speakers for the 2026 SEMA Show, taking place from Nov3-6 in Las Vegas. Organizers are seeking experts who can present new ideas, trends, technologies, and expertise at sessions that will help industry members take their businesses and careers to the next level. The Show will host education days Tuesday, Nov. 3, through Thursday, Nov. 5. 

The educational sessions are a key pillar of the SEMA Show, where thousands of industry professionals gather to learn new business strategies and best practices. The SEMA Show education program provides relevant, engaging, and inspiring information on the industry's complex issues and topics.

Topics of focus for 2026 include: 

  • Aftermarket updates and future trends 
  • Emerging and executive leadership 
  • Legislative and regulatory 
  • Sales and marketing 
  • Small-business strategy 
  • Talent management 
  • Vehicle technology 
  • Industry segment-specific topics 

Innovative thought leaders and dynamic presenters who can share new skills and ideas targeted to the automotive aftermarket are invited to apply at here. Speaker proposals for the 2026 SEMA Show must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 13. 

For more details, contact SEMA Senior Manager of Professional Development Gary Vigil via email or at 909-978-6738.

