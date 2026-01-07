SEMA Seeking Expert Speakers for 2026 SEMA Show

SEMA needs speakers for the 2026 SEMA Show, taking place from Nov. 3-6 in Las Vegas. Organizers are seeking experts who can present new ideas, trends, technologies, and expertise at sessions that will help industry members take their businesses and careers to the next level. The Show will host education days Tuesday, Nov. 3, through Thursday, Nov. 5.

The educational sessions are a key pillar of the SEMA Show, where thousands of industry professionals gather to learn new business strategies and best practices. The SEMA Show education program provides relevant, engaging, and inspiring information on the industry's complex issues and topics.