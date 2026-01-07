California Bureau of Automotive Repair Updates Write It Right Guide

The guide provides updates and clarifications for automotive repair dealers working to comply with the Automotive Repair Act and related laws and regulations.
Jan. 7, 2026
BAR
The Bureau of Automotive Repair updated the Write It Right guide. The updated guide clarifies existing requirements and reflects new regulations. 

Highlights of the updates include: 

  • Mobile repair invoices – An invoice for mobile automotive repairs must include the address or location where the repairs were performed.  
  • Teardown estimates – Estimates must describe the general area to be disassembled. An itemized list of every part to be removed is not required. 
  • Paint and materials costs – New guidance explains two acceptable ways to estimate paint and materials costs. 

The guide helps shops properly document and authorize requirements for repair transactions. View the updated Write It Right guide here.

