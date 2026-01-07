Fisher Auto Parts Acquires Smyth Auto Parts

Rita Summers will continue running the paint division. The acquisition adds 25 locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Jan. 7, 2026
Fisher Auto Parts acquired Cincinnati-based Smyth Auto Parts and its 25 locations in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee, according to a news release.

The Smyth family will stay involved in the business following the acquisition with Jim Smyth serving as regional manager for the Smyth stores, Rita Summers running the paint division, and Bobby Smyth managing the machine shops.

“We are very proud to welcome the Smyth Auto Parts team to Fisher Auto Parts through this acquisition,” said David Wesselman, area vice president of Fisher Auto Parts. “The Smyth family has built an impressive operation over the past six decades, and we are looking forward to working with the entire team to continue their legacy and grow the business together.”

Founded in 1963, George Smyth first opened a used car business, and the need for parts led him to open a salvage yard. Smyth Auto Parts began selling used parts from the salvage yard and by 1965, new parts were being sold over the counter. In 1983, Smyth turned the business over to his children, who worked tirelessly to expand the operation to more than 400 employees, 250-plus vehicles and more than 200,000 sq. ft. of warehouse inventory space filled with over 300,000 automotive SKUs, including performance and accessory parts.

In addition to selling parts, the company operates state-of-the-art paint centers and machine shops offering a wide range of machining services, including precision milling, turning, drilling and custom fabrication.

