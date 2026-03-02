EndeavorB2B Consolidates Automotive Content Under New 'Vehicle Service & Repair Video Network' YouTube Channel

Endeavor Business Media, a division of EndeavorB2B, a leading B2B marketing and business intelligence company, today announced the strategic rebrand of its flagship automotive service repair YouTube channel to include all of its vehicle service and repair brands.

The new channel name, Vehicle Service & Repair Video Network, aligns its identity more closely with the authoritative transportation and automotive content EBM’s vehicle service and repair brands produce for the professional technician community.

The rebrand reflects EBM’s commitment to providing a streamlined and focused video platform dedicated to the evolving needs of the modern service and repair bay. The new, direct channel name emphasizes its core mission: to deliver best-in-class technical training, diagnostics, and industry intelligence to service shop owners and automotive repair professionals. This change is part of EndeavorB2B's ongoing commitment to helping industry professionals succeed by connecting them with hard-to-reach buyer audiences and delivering content innovation.

“Our mission is to support every corner of the automotive industry from the service bay to the front office with the knowledge and resources you need to grow your skills, your business, and your bottom line,” said Chris Messer, executive vice president of EBM’s Transportation Group.

“The automotive service industry is transforming rapidly with the integration of ADAS, EV technologies, and complex diagnostics. By consolidating content under Vehicle Service & Repair Video Network, we are solidifying its role as the go-to video resource for technicians who need to stay competitive.”

A Unified Video Network for the Automotive Service and Repair Industry

The Vehicle Service & Repair Video Network YouTube channel now serves as the centralized video network for EBM's industry-leading brands, covering the automotive repair, service, collision, tool and equipment, and aftermarket parts and distribution sectors. Viewers will find expert insights, training, shop strategies, product demos, and industry trends from the combined resources of: Motor Age, Professional Tool & Equipment News (PTEN), Ratchet+Wrench, Aftermarket Business World, Professional Distributor, FenderBender, Auto Body Repair Network (ABRN), Modern Tire Dealer, and National Oil and Lube News (NOLN).

"The automotive industry is so multifaceted, and at EndeavorB2B, we have so much quality coverage of all the different angles of the industry that it makes sense to have one central place for this coverage,” said Erik Screeden, technical and multimedia content director.

FenderBender and ABRN readers benefit from content that crosses over to collision repair, including but not limited to topics such as ADAS, EVs, and electrical wiring.

“We are excited to offer our readers this resource for technical and operations content in one easy-to-navigate location,” said Jay Sicht, editor-in-chief of FenderBender and ABRN.

“At our core, we still will have the technical information that the Motor Age name is built on, and that is not going anywhere," he said. "Now, on top of Motor Age, we can add content from Professional Tools & Equipment News, Ratchet+Wrench, Aftermarket Business World, Professional Distributor, FenderBender, ABRN, Modern Tire Dealer, and National Oil and Lube News. This ensures that our audience is armed with the information that is helpful to them, regardless of their role in the industry.”

Subscribers can continue to find in-depth video content, including:

Advanced Diagnostics & Technical Tips: Expert-led tutorials on complex vehicle systems and troubleshooting.

Expert-led tutorials on complex vehicle systems and troubleshooting. Equipment and Tool Reviews: Hands-on evaluations of the latest essential garage equipment.

Industry Insights: Interviews with thought leaders and analysis of market trends impacting repair shops.

Interviews with thought leaders and analysis of market trends impacting repair shops. Best Practices: Guidance on shop management, efficiency, and customer service.

The rebranded channel is now live and can be accessed at its new handle: