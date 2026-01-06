CAA to Hold Meeting on Calibrations, Claims, and Contracts Jan. 22

The California Autobody Association’s San Diego Chapter will host a Calibrations, Claims and Contracts meeting on Thursday, Jan. 22.

ADAS litigation is on the rise along with contracts. The contract is an important piece of the puzzle for shops to have on point, as well as correct repairs. Rebekah Cooper of Cooper Law Firm and Pooja Nair of ECJ Law Firm will provide a high-level briefing on liability, bad faith trends, and enforceable shop terms.

The event will be held at Carlsbad Windmill, 850 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad, California. The schedule starts with a meet and greet at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation at 6 p.m.

The cost is $85 for members and $135 for non-members. Mandatory RSVP is required by Friday, Jan. 16. Contact CAA Representative Cindy Shillito at 714-944-4028 or email.