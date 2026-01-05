California BAR Leadership Returns to First SCRS Open Meeting of 2026

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists will host an open board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 20 from 2-5 p.m. in the Tapestry room at the Hilton Palm Springs, in Palm Springs, California. The meeting will include a return presentation from Patrick Dorais, chief of the California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR), and Deputy Chief Bill Thomas.

SCRS invites industry members and encourages California collision repair businesses to join for the in-person opportunity to engage in important industry issues.

In 2023, California enacted AB 1263, authorizing BAR to adopt regulations that bring together and clarify existing statutes governing storage fees. Throughout 2024 and 2025, BAR engaged stakeholders in workshops and proposed rulemaking to address these issues through updated regulations.



During last year’s open meeting, SCRS welcomed BAR officials to discuss the regulations on teardown disclosures and storage and towing fees in the state. During the January 2026 SCRS meeting, Dorais and Thomas will provide an update on the proposed storage-rule regulations and the results of the 45-day public comment period, which concluded on December 31.

The speakers will discuss the feedback received, how comments shaped the current rule language, and the expected next steps in the regulatory process. The session will include interactive discussion and audience Q&A.

In addition to the BAR session, the meeting will also include:

The annual “Kool Tools from the SEMA Show and Beyond” presentation from the SCRS Education Committee

A repair planning presentation and update from Danny Gredinberg of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG)

Updates on SCRS programs, benefits and initiatives designed to serve the industry and provide member support

“This is an important opportunity for repair facilities - especially those located here in California - to directly engage with regulators who influence the business environment our members operate in,” shared SCRS Secretary Andrew Batenhorst, who has also served as the California Autobody Association (CAA) Glendale/Foothill Chapter president. “SCRS values these open-dialog conversations that help bring clarity, transparency, and shared understanding to the industry.”

The SCRS open meeting is free to attend and open to all industry participants. Membership in SCRS is not required, and pre-registration is not necessary. Seating is first-come, first-served.

This meeting also provides an ideal venue for the collision repair community to not only engage in public dialog with BAR leadership, but also to discuss broader industry issues with SCRS leadership and other industry peers.

The Collision Industry Conference will follow on Wednesday, Jan. 21, from 8-5 p.m. at the same venue.

The CIC event page is available here, and pre-registration closes Jan. 14.