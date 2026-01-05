CARSTAR Frog Hollows Delivers Toys to Children

“This toy drive is one of the most meaningful things we do each year,” said Frank Franzi, owner of CARSTAR Frog Hollows. “Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces and the way our community comes together reminds us why giving back is so important. It’s not just about toys — it’s about creating memories and showing families that their community cares.”

The celebration featured photos with Santa, a DJ, and a special visit from the Bethpage Fire Department, which brought a fire truck for kids to explore, complete with sirens and air horn fun. Families also enjoyed breakfast donated by a local bagel shop, along with treats and drinks for the kids. Parents contributed homemade baked goods, adding to the warm, neighborhood feel of the event.

“Events like the CARSTAR Frog Hollows Toy Drive perfectly reflect the heart of the CARSTAR brand,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Frank and his team consistently demonstrate leadership through service, and their commitment to making a positive difference in the communities they serve is truly inspiring. This is what it means to be Driven to Care.”

Through continued community support, partnerships with local businesses, and the dedication of the CARSTAR Frog Hollows team, the annual toy drive has grown into a beloved holiday tradition that brings together families, first responders, and neighbors to celebrate generosity and togetherness.