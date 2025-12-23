Fix Auto Lakeside Spreads Holiday Cheer at Spirit of Christmas Event

Fix Auto Lakeside helped bring holiday spirit to its community at the Lakeside Spirit of Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 6. The event featured festive giveaways, family friendly activities, and charitable giving.

The Fix Auto Lakeside team welcomed attendees with free popcorn, hot cocoa, and branded giveaways, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for families and neighbors celebrating the season together.

“We were thrilled to be part of such a meaningful community event,” said David Smrekar, general manager of Fix Auto Lakeside. “Connecting with our neighbors, spreading holiday cheer, and giving back to our community is what this season is all about. Seeing everyone enjoy the event made it truly special for our team.”

Fix Auto Lakeside raffled off 12 Bluetooth speakers, two complete vehicle detail gift certificates, and a 50-inch Smart TV. All proceeds raised from the raffle are being donated to Skyline Church, with Fix Auto Lakeside matching the total amount raised to further support local outreach efforts.

“Fix Auto Lakeside exemplifies the heart of community involvement,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Their dedication to giving back and supporting local organizations like Skyline Church reflects the values we strive to uphold across the Fix Auto USA network.”