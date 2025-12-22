Ford Donates Vehicles to Collision Repair Programs Nationwide

“Collision instructors across the country have shared that their number one need is having current model vehicles for their students to practice on, and this vehicle donation program is a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance collision repair education,” said CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode. “This is a perfect example of a donation that truly allows students to learn, practice and hone the important skills that lead to rewarding careers in the collision repair industry. Real-world, hands-on experience is a vital component of the learning process, and Ford’s donation is helping to make that possible for thousands of future industry professionals.”

The initiative aligns with CREF’s mission to support collision repair educational programs and schools while empowering students to build meaningful careers in the industry and with Ford’s purpose of building a better world, “where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams.”

“Every student deserves the opportunity to learn with modern technology,” said Andrew McInnes of Ford Motor Company. "Partnering with CREF, I-CAR and the Collision Engineering Career Alliance represents an incredible opportunity to support the education and growth of future collision repair technicians who dream of a fulfilling career.”

This new vehicle donation program also complements I-CAR’s recent launch of I-CAR Academy, which provides accessible and relevant collision repair education to help students and schools excel. Through access to the latest technologies and repair techniques, I-CAR helps connect classroom learning with real-world applications. This support enhances the educational experience and contributes to preparing students for a career in the evolving collision repair industry.