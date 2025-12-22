Ford Donates Vehicles to Collision Repair Programs Nationwide

A new vehicle donation program seeks to facilitate vehicle donations nationwide that will help strengthen technician training programs and prepare students. The donations will help students enter the workforce with a clearer understanding of the complexity of modern vehicle technology and how to properly repair the vehicles they’ll encounter.
The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), Ford Motor Company, the Collision Engineering Career Alliance (Collision Engineering) and I-CAR partnered together to make the new initiative possible. According to a news release, it has already provided 31 late-model Ford vehicles to 16 educational institutions across the country.
“Collision instructors across the country have shared that their number one need is having current model vehicles for their students to practice on, and this vehicle donation program is a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance collision repair education,” said CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode. “This is a perfect example of a donation that truly allows students to learn, practice and hone the important skills that lead to rewarding careers in the collision repair industry. Real-world, hands-on experience is a vital component of the learning process, and Ford’s donation is helping to make that possible for thousands of future industry professionals.”
The initiative aligns with CREF’s mission to support collision repair educational programs and schools while empowering students to build meaningful careers in the industry and with Ford’s purpose of building a better world, “where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams.”
“Every student deserves the opportunity to learn with modern technology,” said Andrew McInnes of Ford Motor Company. "Partnering with CREF, I-CAR and the Collision Engineering Career Alliance represents an incredible opportunity to support the education and growth of future collision repair technicians who dream of a fulfilling career.”
This new vehicle donation program also complements I-CAR’s recent launch of I-CAR Academy, which provides accessible and relevant collision repair education to help students and schools excel. Through access to the latest technologies and repair techniques, I-CAR helps connect classroom learning with real-world applications. This support enhances the educational experience and contributes to preparing students for a career in the evolving collision repair industry.
Currently, more than 1,000 students are enrolled in the programs that have received donations, but future classes will also train for their future vocation using these vehicles, increasing the affect of this donation to include several thousand more future collision professionals.
The following six participants of the Collision Engineering program will each receive two vehicles:
- College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois
- Contra Costa College, San Pablo, California
- El Camino College, Torrance, California
- Metropolitan Community College, Elkhorn, Nebraska
- Parkland College, Champaign, Illinois
- Sandhills Community College, Pinehurst, North Carolina
Of the 16 schools selected to receive vehicles through this new initiative, several utilize I-CAR Academy curriculum, as follows:
- Dos Palos High School, Dos Palos, California
- Eden Area ROP, Hayward, California
- Forbes Road CTC, Monroeville, Pennsylvania
- Lockhart High School, Lockhart, Texas
- Ogden High School, Ogden, Utah
- Ranken Technical College, St. Louis, Missouri
- Regional Career Technical Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Western Maricopa Education Center, Glendale, Arizona
Seven of these schools received two vehicles each, while one vehicle was donated to the Regional Career Technical Center.
An additional two schools that are unaffiliated with either of the aforementioned initiatives each received two vehicles to support their educational efforts:
- Delaware County Technical High School, Folcroft, Pennsylvania
- Norwalk High School, Norwalk, California
“We are extremely grateful to our industry partners who are committed to increasing access to the latest vehicle technology and repair procedures to build a stable, skilled, and supported workforce by aligning education with the needs of industry,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president for Enterprise Mobility and chair of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance board. “Our strategic partners help scale our national impact and drive our mission to provide a strong pipeline of skilled technicians who are confident in the shop and connected to their future in collision repair.”
The partnership represents a major milestone in CREF, Ford, Collision Engineering and I-CAR’s collective efforts to brighten the future for students and the automotive industry, and looking forward, this initiative is paving the way for greater OEM donations in the future, leading to more enriching and comprehensive training opportunities across the industry.