Bosch Diagnostics Releases Updates for ADS X Series Scan Tools

Bosch Diagnostics released software updates 6.15 and 7.0 for its Bosch ADS X series scan tools. According to a news release, the update improves scan and software update times, expands coverage, new special tests and system applications, and new reporting efficiencies.

The updates complement previous releases that had expanded 2025 and 2026 model year coverage, and introduced key performance and usability enhancements.

“As 2026 model vehicles continue rolling into the market, Bosch remains focused on expanding coverage to ensure shops can service the latest technologies with confidence,” said James Latham, product specialist at Bosch Mobility Aftermarket. “At the same time, we’re streamlining the diagnostic process so technicians can access the information they need faster and with less effort, helping them keep pace with the complexities of today’s vehicles while delivering efficient, reliable service to customers.”

To install the latest 6.15/7.0 updates, users must first update to 6.15, which prepares the tool for the 7.0 installation. Once complete, technicians benefit from noticeably faster update speeds of under 10 minutes, exclusive coverage additions and improved installation efficiency. Enhanced VCI firmware detection now automatically bypasses unnecessary installation steps when firmware is already current.

The 6.15/7.0 updates also expand coverage adding more than 3,500 special tests and 1,100 system applications. Additional enhancements include significantly faster scan speeds across multiple vehicle makes, quicker software updates, and the ability to merge PDF reports for diagnostic scan calibrations.

Bosch rolls out monthly software updates to its scan tools, arming technicians and shop owners with the latest capabilities, coverage, and features to keep their work running smoothly. Bosch ADS X users with active subscriptions will receive updates automatically for installation.