Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Chip Guard Application

Solera Qapter users can reference information about chip guard application in Solera DBRM page 139 section 4-4 Refinish Guidelines.

"The application of chipguard material to the lower portions of panels (up to 8" of protection) is automated in the Audatex system and can be selected on a panel-by-panel basis. Audatex's chipguard formula is:

0.3 for the first panel and 0.2 per each additional panel

Note: This formula can be used to determine time to apply chip guard material only, and does not account for texturing or finish matching of any kind. Today's vehicles often require exact-match texturing in the chip guard process. These cases are not addressed by this calculation and must be considered individually at time of inspection."

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.