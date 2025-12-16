Preregistration Open for NORTHEAST 2026

The 49th AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show is less than 100 days away. Preregister now for the March 20-22 event in the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Automotive professionals will get their annual first look at the newest equipment, tools, and new technologies on the market via more than 150 exhibitors. The show also offers educational experiences featuring some of the industry’s most recognizable professionals.

“NORTHEAST offers automotive repair professionals opportunities they can’t get anywhere else outside of SEMA,” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “Exposure to equipment, tools, resources and education are all here under one roof and that offering expands more and more each year. If you want to get in a good position for a healthy future, this is where you need to be in March.”

AirPro Diagnostics will be the education sponsor for the 2026 show. More details about the educational slate will be available closer to the show. Returning fan-favorite activities include the Fourth Annual Body Work Bowl, NORTHEAST Dollar drawings, and celebrity guest appearances.

To learn more about NORTHEAST 2026 and preregister online for free show floor access, click here.