Spanesi Training Schedule for First Half of 2026

Spanesi Academy will hold three training sessions for the Touch Computerized Measuring System and the two for the 100 Series Bench and Universal Jig in January, March, and May at its facility in Naperville, Illinois.

The Touch Computerized Measuring System Training Course will be held on January 13-14, March 10-11, and May 12-13. The 100 Series Bench and Universal Jig Training Course will be on January 15 and May 14.

The Touch course teaches the core fundamentals required to operate the Touch measuring system. Attendees will learn how to measure the vehicle, identify damage, and produce a damage report.

The jig course teaches attendees how to operate the 100 series bench, read universal jig setup sheets, and build the jigs and anchor the vehicle for structural realignment or part replacement. They will also learn how to use the Touch measuring system with the 100 series bench and universal jigs.

The training courses are free for current Spanesi customers. The cost for non-members and expired software users is $795.

Attendees can fly into either Chicago O'Hare or Chicago Midway airports. Spanesi Americas, Inc. is about the same distance from each airport. Rental cars are available at either airport. Lyft and Uber are also available.

For more information or to register, click here.