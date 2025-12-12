NABC Recycled Rides Delivers Vehicle Gifts

The National Auto Body Council is celebrating the season of giving with special, life-changing deliveries of refurbished vehicles to individuals and families in need through its Recycled Rides program.

Navy Petty Officer First Class Jamil Lewis received a 2025 Chevrolet Trax RS, donated by USAA and refurbished by the technicians at Collision Works of Glen Burnie, and U.S. Army veteran Patrick Huber received a 2025 Chevrolet Trax RS, donated by USAA and refurbished by the technicians at Kenwood Auto Body. The special ceremony took place on the deck of the USS Constellation in Baltimore, Maryland’s historic inner harbor on Dec. 10.

Lewis is a single father of four young children. He balances all their appointments, medical needs, education and more as the sole provider for his children, all while maintaining his service with the United States Navy to support them. Without reliable transportation, simply getting his children to and from daycare, school, and after-school programs is an enormous hurdle. Lewis often relies on public transportation, rideshares, or the generosity of friends and colleagues, all of which are unreliable, time-consuming, and costly. The refurbished vehicle will alleviate immense stress to Lewis and his family, improve their access to essential services, and enhance their overall well-being.

Huber served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Upon returning home, Huber found it hard to sustain employment while dealing with stress caused during his military service and in earlier life. Despite these challenges, he has worked tirelessly to rebuild his life. Huber continues VA programs to improve his mental health, maintains his physical fitness, and has been accepted into a radiology program located 85 miles round-trip from his home. Reliable transportation is critical for him to attend classes and continue his recovery and progress toward a meaningful new career.

Rose West, who takes care of her two grandchildren, received a 2022 Chevrolet Blazer during a special ceremony on Dec. 3 at Crash Champions in Land O’ Lakes, Florida. It was donated by GEICO and refurbished by the technicians at Crash Champions. The refurbished vehicle from the NABC Recycled Rides program will allow West to continue providing childcare for her grandchildren and as she works to empower women in the community.

“I am a domestic violence survivor, and I have lost my son, and I have been through so much in my life, but today is a day of blessings, of miracles,” West said. “I just want to thank everyone who contributed to this day. I am so grateful and honored to receive such a gift. This is the best day of my life, a day I will remember for the rest of my life.”