ASE Webinar: Looking Back at 2025 and Ahead to 2026

National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence President and CEO Dave Johnson will review the organization's accomplishments during the past year and reveal his vision for the coming year and beyond next Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Dec. 12, 2025
ASE
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting the free webinar “ASE - A Look Back at 2025 and What's Ahead for 2026” at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 16. 

Join the webinar for a look at ASE programs and future plans. Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE, will review the organization's accomplishments during the past year and reveal his vision for the coming year and beyond.  

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate. 

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event. 

For more information or to register, click here.

