Fix Auto Avondale Owner Donates Artwork to Raise Funds for Community Initiatives

For the second year in a row, Fix Auto Avondale Owner Troy Buck created and donated an original painting for Alice Cooper’s “Christmas Pudding” charitable concert. The event raised more than $1 million this year to support the Solid Rock Teen Centers.

Alice Cooper personally signed this year's painting, helping elevate its visibility and bidding excitement during the auction. Combined with last year’s donation, Buck’s paintings have now raised more than $17,000 for the organization, according to a news release.

“Giving back is something I take seriously, whether it’s through community programs, youth initiatives, or causes that touch families in real and lasting ways,” Buck said. “Being able to contribute, no matter the format, means a lot to me. I’m grateful to play even a small role in helping organizations that change lives.”

Buck’s commitment to charitable causes extends beyond this event. At Driven Brands’ annual conference last year, he donated a painting he created of NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon, which was auctioned for over $8,000 in support of cystic fibrosis research, another cause close to his heart.

“Troy represents the very best of our network,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision. “His dedication to helping others, paired with his creativity, has made a tremendous impact across multiple organizations. We’re proud to have him in the Fix Auto USA family and inspired by the difference he continues to make.”

Buck plans to continue supporting charitable efforts that strengthen his community and make a lasting difference for families in need.