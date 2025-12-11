ProColor Collision Promotes Robert Aldridge to Director of Sales

ProColor Collision has promoted Robert Aldridge to director of sales, effective immediately, according to a news release. He leads national account management and growth initiatives, expanding ProColor Collision’s relationships with insurance carriers and strategic partners across the country.

Aldridge’s promotion marks the next step in ProColor Collision’s commitment to strengthening its network. Previously serving as field sales and performance manager, Aldridge focused on performance management and compliance at a regional level. His new position elevates him to a national stage, where he will oversee carrier engagement, develop new partnerships, and drive account growth strategies.

“Robert’s deep understanding of insurer expectations and operational performance makes him the ideal leader to advance our sales strategy,” said Lou Berman, vice president of Sales and Operations, Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision. “His experience will help us further support insurance carriers and franchisees by aligning performance with growth opportunities and ensuring ongoing collaboration.”