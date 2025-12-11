Register for Discontinued ASE Tests by Dec. 31

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence reminds service professionals to register for five ASE certification tests that are being discontinued by Dec. 31.

Those who register by the deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE certification tests. Certifications and recertifications for these five tests will be retired at the end of 2025 and will no longer be available:

Test E1: Truck Equipment Installation and Repair

Test E2: Electrical/Electronic Systems Installation and Repair

Test E3: Auxiliary Power Systems Installation and Repair

Test P4: General Motors Parts Consultant

Test X1: Undercar Specialist Exhaust Systems

ASE provides three convenient certification options:

In-Person Testing: All tests can be taken in person at over 450 secure, proctored Prometric test centers, available year-round on weekdays, evenings and weekends.

ProProctor Remote Testing: This online option allows individuals to take ASE recertification tests remotely. In addition, the auto maintenance and light repair (G1) initial certification test can be taken remotely through ProProctor.

ASE Renewal App: For those who have been certified in the automobile certifications (A1-A9) series, the renewal app offers a streamlined way to manage recertification on a mobile device. If automotive service professionals have expired A-series tests, they can still use the app, but it will take at least eight months to get certified that way.

To help with test preparation, ASE provides free study guides that include test overviews, sample questions and study tips and are ideal for assessing readiness and focusing preparation efforts.

To register, visit ASE.com, click on “register” and sign in. Once logged in, users can click on “orders” and then “store” where they can locate the tests they want to take. After adding those tests to the cart, they can check out and registration is complete.