Mitchell Q3 EV Collision Report: BEV Repairable Claims Climb to Record High

Businesses in the automotive ecosystem now face a gradual, geographically uneven transition to widespread vehicle electrification with variable changes in demand for charging and battery services as well as the need to adapt operations, parts sourcing strategies and workforce skills to support a wider mix of drivetrains. The wild card for the electric vehicle industry will be how rapidly new battery chemistries are brought to market that offer dramatically improved range and greater stability.

According to Electrek, Toyota plans to launch the “world’s first” all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles by 2028. The leading automaker partnered with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. to mass produce cathode materials for these batteries, which promise longer driving range, faster charging times and higher output compared to current liquid-based alternatives. The companies have been developing this technology since 2021 and claim to have created a “highly durable cathode material.”

When it comes to claim costs for repairable vehicles, BEVs continue to have the highest severity due to their complexity combined with a limited aftermarket parts supply chain. In Q3, average severity for BEVs was $6,185 in the U.S., a decrease of 2.4% from last quarter. PHEVs came in a close second in the U.S. at $5,529 followed by MHEVs at $4,983 and automobiles with an internal combustion engine at $4,974.