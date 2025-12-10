Crash Champions Successfully Deploys Orderly Across Network

Crash Champions and PartsTrader confirmed the successful full-scale deployment of Orderly by PartsTrader across Crash Champions’ network of 650+ repair centers, according to a news release.

Crash Champions is the first MSO to use PartsTrader’s AI-powered platform, which is already delivering measurable improvements in workflow performance and profitability. The platform transforms complexity into clarity, delivering quality repair experiences for customers and business partners, including Crash Champions’ coast-to-coast network.

“The successful launch of Orderly by PartsTrader is a significant leap forward in our strategy to leverage AI-driven insights to improve the collision repair experience,” said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions founder and CEO. “By infusing our repair centers with powerful tools like Orderly, we’re building a best-in-class customer experience that blends the expertise of the industry’s best talent with a modern, data-driven repair process.”

Built as a scalable industry tool, directly shaped by repairer needs and MSO-level requirements, Orderly reduces manual processes, integrates multiple estimating systems, and accelerates decision-making. It can help repairers to work with greater speed and precision.

“Our partnership with Crash Champions is about shaping the future of collision repair together,” stated Mark Lindner, president and chief revenue officer, PartsTrader. “Orderly reflects our commitment to bring advanced technology to every repairer—from the shop floor to the back office—creating a smarter, more connected industry.”

The collaboration between Crash Champions and PartsTrader is grounded in shared field insights, joint testing, and an agile approach to ensure rapid iteration and deployment. The partnership is an example of how innovation and adaptability can improve operations and set a new standard for performance in the collision repair industry.