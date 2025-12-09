Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Fuel door and tow cap cover refinish

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares this tip from the Database Enhancement Gateway about fuel door and tow cap refinish time.
Dec. 9, 2025
DEG Inquiry 23622 verifies that Mitchell includes the refinish time for the fuel door with the quarter panel, and the refinish time for tow cap covers with the front bumper cover. 

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.

