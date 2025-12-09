AASP/NJ Supports Legislation to Add Appraisal Clause

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey remains committed to consumer protection by supporting proposed state legislation that mandates the inclusion of the Appraisal Clause in all automobile insurance policies. The bill aims to safeguard every policyholder's right to appraisal.

Assembly Bill 6106 was filed by State Rep. Dan Hutchinson (D-District 4) and State Rep. Cody Miller (D-District 4) on November 24, a companion bill to SB 4534 filed in the state Senate earlier this year by Sen. Paul Moriarty (D-District 4). The Assembly bill has been referred to the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee while the Senate bill is currently with the Commerce Committee.

“Securing legislative support in both the state Senate and the Assembly is extremely encouraging,” said AASP/NJ Board Member Dean Massimini. “Legislators clearly recognize that this is a fundamental right for consumers, who deserve a transparent voice in how their claim is settled. Their endorsement is powerful proof that grassroots advocacy efforts are effective.”

AASP/NJ is among a growing list of state auto body associations from Texas, Washington, Rhode Island and Oregon who have actively sought similar legislative action to protect this vital consumer right. The proposed legislation is meant to reverse the alarming trend of insurance carriers eliminating or limiting the Appraisal Clause from their policies, therefore removing policyholders’ right to dispute unfair insurance claim settlements following an accident.

“Every New Jersey driver must have the right to dispute an unfair claim,” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “This legislation will successfully preserve that right. AASP/NJ has been advocating for the Right to Appraisal, and it’s gratifying to see legislators listening and acting decisively to ensure policyholders can fight for a fair outcome.”