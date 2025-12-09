WIN Opens Registration for its 20th Annual Conference

Celebrating 20 years of change, recognition and success, the Women’s Industry Network opened registration for its Annual Conference, which features the theme of “Empowering Excellence – 20 Years of Driving Change and Building Leadership.” It will be from May 4-6, 2026, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona.
“This year’s theme of ‘Empowering Excellence’ truly defines what it means for WIN and its members to continue learning from one another, as we broaden our network along with making lifelong industry friends,” said Blair Womble, WIN Conference Chair. “This has become a must-attend industry event with sessions from industry leaders, expert-filled panels, and impactful keynote addresses. Our Breakout choices this year with span from hands on technical sessions to honing your leadership and development skills.”
WIN will also honor its annual scholarship recipients, Most Influential Women honorees, its Cornerstone Award for WIN service, and the first annual Founding Mothers award winner during the conference.
The conference provides opportunities to:
- Connect with industry leaders and mentorship opportunities.
- Expert-led sessions on key industry topics such as repair technologies, evolving standards, and business strategies for success in collision repair.
- Build a unified voice for women in the industry, advocating for gender equality, career advancement, and workplace inclusion.
- Hear from dynamic speakers and leaders who are pushing for a more inclusive and diverse workforce.
- Rediscover your passion for collision repair and re-energize your commitment to growth and advancement in the industry.
- Become part of a strong, dynamic network of women who are redefining the future of the collision repair industry. Connect with individuals who share the same passion, challenges, and aspirations, creating a lasting support system that extends far beyond the event.
As the conference focuses on promoting women in collision repair, attendees have a voice in the conversation about the future of the industry. They will leave inspired and ready to drive change in your own workplace and community.
To register for the conference, click here. The link to register for the hotel is on the registration page. More details about speakers, breakouts, and conference curriculum will be available soon.
WIN Members registering by the March 1 Early Bird deadline will receive a discounted rate of $695; after that, the member cost increases to $795. The ticket rate for non-members is $950. Registration for in-person attendees closes on April 21st. The daily rate for attendance is $325. More pricing details are available on the registration site, as well as opportunities to sign up for the annual scholarship walk on Tuesday morning.
There are a number of new networking and other fundraising initiatives this year including a Pickleball fundraiser as a Sunday kickoff event where individual attendees can register separately and includes their tournament registration, snack and drink tickets, along with an exclusive event swag bag; a special sunrise yoga session add-on option for that Monday morning; and “Dinner with a Board Member,” a new, no-cost networking option for small group dinner reservations on Sunday evening.
Interested attendees can join WIN as a professional member at any time for $95 and take advantage of the discounted attendance if they join and register before March 1.