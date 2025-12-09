WIN Opens Registration for its 20th Annual Conference

Celebrating 20 years of change, recognition and success, the Women’s Industry Network opened registration for its Annual Conference, which features the theme of “Empowering Excellence – 20 Years of Driving Change and Building Leadership.” It will be from May 4-6, 2026, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona.

“This year’s theme of ‘Empowering Excellence’ truly defines what it means for WIN and its members to continue learning from one another, as we broaden our network along with making lifelong industry friends,” said Blair Womble, WIN Conference Chair. “This has become a must-attend industry event with sessions from industry leaders, expert-filled panels, and impactful keynote addresses. Our Breakout choices this year with span from hands on technical sessions to honing your leadership and development skills.”

WIN will also honor its annual scholarship recipients, Most Influential Women honorees, its Cornerstone Award for WIN service, and the first annual Founding Mothers award winner during the conference.

The conference provides opportunities to:

Connect with industry leaders and mentorship opportunities.

Expert-led sessions on key industry topics such as repair technologies, evolving standards, and business strategies for success in collision repair.

Build a unified voice for women in the industry, advocating for gender equality, career advancement, and workplace inclusion.

Hear from dynamic speakers and leaders who are pushing for a more inclusive and diverse workforce.