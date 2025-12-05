CAA Hosts BAR Storage Briefing Next Thursday

The California Autobody Association invites California repairers to join Andrew Batenhorst, CAA Glendale/Foothill Chapter president, for a 30-minute discussion on Thursday, Dec. 11, about the Bureau of Automotive Repair's pending storage regulations.

The discussion will also cover how the CAA should formulate an effective written response to BAR. This is not an open discussion about the regulations, and no questions will be taken for the sake of time. It runs from 12:30-1 p.m. PT.

The meeting will be on Microsoft Teams here. Attendees can use meeting ID 251 793 798 062 88 and password Xy9Jh6PX to join.