Reserve Your Seat at the Florida Autobody Conference

The Florida Auto Body Association will host its Florida Autobody Conference 2026: Master Estimating & Win with Right to Appraisal from January 16-17 at Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee By The Parks in Kissimmee, Florida.

The two-day event will help collision repair professionals strengthen their estimating skills, maximize profitability, and stay ahead of evolving OEM standards. Industry experts Jeff Oldenettel and Danny Gredinberg, along with the FABA Legislative Committee, will deliver educational sessions that provide practical tools for coding, billing, insurer negotiations, OEM-driven estimating, and understanding your rights under appraisal.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with leading vendors who are actively supporting the collision repair industry and bringing solutions to help shops grow. The trade show is designed to give shop owners the knowledge, strategies, and partnerships they need to improve shop operations, protect profitability, or safeguard their customers.

Event Schedule

Friday, January 16

8 a.m.–5 p.m.: Master Safe & Profitable Collision Repair: OEM-Driven Estimating & Damage Analysis

Instructor: Jeff Oldenettel

Room: Magnolia 1

6-8 p.m.: Vendor Social Event with appetizers and cash bar.

Saturday, January 17 – Breakout Sessions 50 People max per room.

9 a.m.:

Maximize P&M Profits: Master Coding, Billing & Insurer Negotiations

Instructor: Jeff Oldenettel

Room: Magnolia 2

Stay Ahead of OEM Safety Standards: Master Critical Inspections to Protect Your Shop

Instructor: Danny Gredinberg

Room: Magnolia 3

“Mastering the Right to Appraisal: Turning Denials into Dollars”

Panel Discussion -FABA Legislative Committee

Room: Magnolia 1

10:40 a.m.:

Maximize P&M Profits: Master Coding, Billing & Insurer Negotiations

Instructor: Jeff Oldenettel

Room: Magnolia 2

Stay Ahead of OEM Safety Standards: Master Critical Inspections to Protect Your Shop

Instructor: Danny Gredinberg

Room: Magnolia 3

“Mastering the Right to Appraisal: Turning Denials into Dollars”

Panel Discussion -FABA Legislative Committee

Room Magnolia 1

Registration includes continental breakfast, breakout sessions, and lunch. The trade show floor on Saturday is free. Registration is $50 before Jan. 8, and $75 after Jan. 9. For more information or to register, click here.

Vendor slots are still available. For vendor needs and requests, contact Mike Jeckel. The cutoff for vendor registration is Friday, Jan. 9. Interested vendors should also contact FABA if they want a timeslot to do demonstrations in their booth area during the show hours.

Conference hotel room rates are available here until Dec. 25.