Seismic Zone Considerations for Vehicle Lift Installations

Seismic risks dictate specific building and equipment standards. BendPak can provide the support and documentation that customers need to meet local codes.
Earthquakes are a fact of life in Alaska and California, occurring on average every three minutes in California, but they are rare in many other states. This means building codes across the country have different seismic ratings based on local earthquake hazard levels. Areas with higher seismic risk, such as those near active fault lines, have more stringent code requirements than areas with lower risk.  

Seismic-related building codes may influence how a vehicle lift must be anchored or installed. These requirements typically only apply when specified by a local ordinance, a new building project or a permitted facility upgrade. Each jurisdiction sets its own standards based on regional seismic activity risk, so exact requirements can vary. 

BendPak designs and manufactures lifts that meet or exceed nationally recognized safety standards. Additionally, when seismic compliance is required, the California-based company can provide the support and documentation needed to help meet local codes, including anchoring guidance, engineering data, and hardware specifications. 

“For most customers, our standard lifts and installation instructions are all they need,” said Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. “But for projects that require it, we can provide alternative lift designs, configurations or installation guidance backed with engineering support and documentation.” 

These options are available upon request and can help streamline approval for lift installations in designated seismic zones. 

