Women’s Industry Network Raises Over $6,500 for Collision Repair Students

The Women’s Industry Network Scholarship Fundraising Committee raised more than $6,500 this year through the efforts of its annual scholarship walk and extended team competition fundraising efforts.

The continued program for Team Fundraising allowed businesses, organizations and individual teams to also compete for industry recognition by raising additional scholarship funds.

“To increase participant involvement in 2025, we again separated the Scholarship Walk and the extended Scholarship Fundraiser, so there was ongoing opportunity for individuals and teams donate to the scholarship cause throughout the year,” said Christina Sepulveda and Pam Watson, co-chairs of WIN scholarship fundraising. “Our fundraising was now open into 2025 fourth quarter which allowed those inspired to support our future women technicians of collision repair with additional opportunities to contribute to this important cause.”

This year the top three businesses/teams in fundraising for the recent extended fundraiser program were:

Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Entegral, Powered by Enterprise Spark Underwriters

The Scholarship Walk and extended fundraiser event, in partnership with Rally-Up, demonstrates WIN's commitment to driving the future of the collision repair industry.

This past year, WIN awarded a record number of 40 collision repair students with WIN Student Scholarship Awards. The recipients were chosen from almost 120 student applications, another record-breaking number. Recipients received extensive tool kits and/or scholarship funds.

WIN scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs. WIN partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation to expand its reach to those looking for a career in collision repair.

Funds to support the scholarship program come from various sponsors and WIN’s general fund, as well as its scholarship walk and continued fundraising efforts, which benefited from team-raised donations and swag and bracelet sales.