Auto Glass Now Adds Two Executives to Leadership Team

Jamie Donais and Jim Williams bring decades of industry experience to optimize day-to-day operations and ensure Auto Glass Now remains customer centric.
Dec. 3, 2025
Auto Glass Now
692f04c45992f3302aa062c5 Untitled 20251202t102429

Auto Glass Now added two executives to its leadership team in September. According to a news release, the company welcomed Jamie Donais as vice president of Operations and Jim Williams as vice president of Operational Excellence. 

Auto Glass Now
Jamie Donais

Jamie Donais

Donais brings decades of experience in the automotive and auto glass industry, with a track record of developing and leading high-performing teams. Known for his focus on employee engagement and results-driven execution, Donais will be instrumental in optimizing day-to-day operations across the Auto Glass Now footprint. 

Williams is a transformational leader known for his strategic vision and operational leadership. With his operational experience, Williams will focus on building structures and processes to ensure Auto Glass Now remains customer centric, competitive, and ready for the future. 

Auto Glass Now
Jim Williams

Jim Williams

“We’re excited to have both Jamie and Jim on board,” said Nate Edwards, president of Auto Glass Now. “Jamie is focused on leading our day-to-day operations, ensuring we deliver an exceptional customer experience through strong leadership and empowered teams. Jim is driving our operational excellence efforts, building the tools, strategies, and systems that will take our performance and culture to the next level.” 

Auto Glass Now’s vision is to become the choice for auto glass repair and replacement in the industry. 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Financial Series: Optimizing Paint and Material and Sublet Gross Profit
Focus Advisors Releases 2025 Mid-Year Review of MSO Activity
ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do
Sponsored
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored