Auto Glass Now Adds Two Executives to Leadership Team

Auto Glass Now added two executives to its leadership team in September. According to a news release, the company welcomed Jamie Donais as vice president of Operations and Jim Williams as vice president of Operational Excellence.
Donais brings decades of experience in the automotive and auto glass industry, with a track record of developing and leading high-performing teams. Known for his focus on employee engagement and results-driven execution, Donais will be instrumental in optimizing day-to-day operations across the Auto Glass Now footprint.
Williams is a transformational leader known for his strategic vision and operational leadership. With his operational experience, Williams will focus on building structures and processes to ensure Auto Glass Now remains customer centric, competitive, and ready for the future.
“We’re excited to have both Jamie and Jim on board,” said Nate Edwards, president of Auto Glass Now. “Jamie is focused on leading our day-to-day operations, ensuring we deliver an exceptional customer experience through strong leadership and empowered teams. Jim is driving our operational excellence efforts, building the tools, strategies, and systems that will take our performance and culture to the next level.”
Auto Glass Now’s vision is to become the choice for auto glass repair and replacement in the industry.