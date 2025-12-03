Auto Glass Now Adds Two Executives to Leadership Team

Donais brings decades of experience in the automotive and auto glass industry, with a track record of developing and leading high-performing teams. Known for his focus on employee engagement and results-driven execution, Donais will be instrumental in optimizing day-to-day operations across the Auto Glass Now footprint.

Williams is a transformational leader known for his strategic vision and operational leadership. With his operational experience, Williams will focus on building structures and processes to ensure Auto Glass Now remains customer centric, competitive, and ready for the future.