Estimating Tip – CCC – Filling and Bleeding Cooling Systems

DEG Inquiry 40223 addresses feedback from MOTOR about operations that are NOT INCLUDED when filling and bleeding cooling systems
"1. According to the "Guide To Estimating: RADIATOR", "Drain, Check and Refill Fluids" and "Purge Air From System" is listed as "Included".
2. Please note:
a. During the process of "Refill Fluids" and "Purge Air from System" the technician should "Visually Check" for leaks and "Cooling System Concerns".
b. Pressure Testing for Diagnosis of Cooling system is Not Included.
c. Cooling System leak repair is Not Included.
d. Running "clear water" through the cooling system would be associated with a system "flush" and would not be included.
e. MOTOR assumes that the facility has all necessary tools and equipment in order to complete any given repair with regards to owning and operating a "vacuum bleeder."
f. Scan tool use, checking for leaks and multiple attempts at bleeding the coolant system would also not be included.
g. MOTOR is unable to foresee if it may take any additional attempts and how many. MOTOR recommends an On the Spot Evaluation for any additional bleed procedures beyond the initial fill/bleed procedure."
