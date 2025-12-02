Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Disable and Enable High Voltage Battery

Mitchell users can select "Disable & Enable High Voltage Battery" located in the "Front Inner Structure" section under "Electrical Components" in the Labor only operations group.
Always follow OEM procedures and wear proper PPE when working on high voltage systems.
The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.
The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.
View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.