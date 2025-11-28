Make a Difference This Giving Tuesday: Help Veterans and Families Through NABC Programs

Giving Tuesday is all about celebrating each and every single act of generosity people have to offer. Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or banding together to help change and save lives, everyone has something to contribute.

The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, part of the National Auto Body Council, helps restore independence and mobility to people in need, and provides training to first responders saving lives on the roads. The NABC has provided life-saving accident rescue training to more than 6,000 first responders and presented vehicles to more than 3,500 recipients – vehicles valued at some $51 million going back to help veterans and hard-working families get to work, school, medical appointments, and more.

On Giving Tuesday, December 2, the NABC invites everyone to join its mission to change the lives of veterans and families in need, and to help make drivers safer on the road across the country.

All support fuels programs that provide transportation to those in need, resources for first responders, and impacts lives in your community.