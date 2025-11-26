New CIF Trustees Start Term in January

The Collision Industry Foundation will welcome five new Trustees next year. Following the Annual Meeting scheduled for January 19, 2026, five distinguished professionals will officially begin their terms as Trustees on the CIF Board.

The Trustees elected include:

Amber Alley – General Manager at Barsotti’s Body & Fender

Barry Barbee – Director of Industry Relations, Insurance & Collision at RunBuggy

Tom Julius – Senior Director, Business Development at Car-Part.com

Chuck Olsen – Senior Vice President of Automotive Technology at AirPro Diagnostics

Roger Wright – Founder and CEO of Vector Squared, LLC

Casey Steffen, CIF President and National Sales Manager at Norton / St. Gobain expressed his gratitude for the incoming Trustees.

“We are honored to welcome five accomplished industry leaders to the CIF Board of Trustees,” he said. “Their decision to volunteer their time and expertise reflects a strong commitment to advancing the mission and vision of the CIF. Their contributions will undoubtedly strengthen our organization and its impact across the industry.”