Crash Champions Partners with Mitchell to Optimize Repair Centers

Mitchell and Crash Champions are collaborating to reimagine the vehicle claims process using the latest in AI and cloud estimating technology, according to a news release.

Crash Champions is the first MSO to fully deploy Mitchell’s end-to-end workflow optimization software for multi-site repair centers. It will use the technology across its nationwide network of more than 650 locations. It has also agreed to license Mitchell Cloud Estimating at each repair center.

“At Crash Champions, we consistently challenge industry norms and push the boundaries of innovation to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers and business partners,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Mitchell has developed best-in-class technology that aligns with our operational vision, working closely with our team to ensure that it meets our unique needs. This collaboration helps us innovate operations and deliver on our customer promise to create an unparalleled repair experience.”

To further enhance appraisal consistency and quality, Crash Champions will soon begin using Mitchell Intelligent Estimating. The tool combines Mitchell’s proprietary AI, comprehensive vehicle data, and cloud estimating technology to convert images of damaged vehicles into component-level estimate lines to produce an initial appraisal.

With Mitchell Cloud Estimating, Crash Champions can populate real-time vehicle data and integrate OEM repair procedures to produce comprehensive damage estimates, which is designed to drive higher-quality repairs and improve the overall customer experience.

Crash Champions is also the first MSO to deploy Mitchell MSO Suite across its enterprise, a new tool that intelligently navigates customer assignments to optimal repair centers and helps accelerate estimate review by the organization’s corporate office.

“Crash Champions exemplifies what it means to be at the forefront of collision repair innovation,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell. “We look forward to continuing our close collaboration and, together, reshaping the future of auto claims and repair through the use of advanced technology and an unwavering focus on customer experience.”