Peotter’s Auto Body and Spa Wins 2025 NJ Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey recognized Peotter’s Auto Body and Spa from Summit, New Jersey, with the 2025 Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award.

Every year, the association bestows this honor to an outstanding member shop in memory of Wilson, a former association member remembered for his lifelong dedication to the trade and to AASP/NJ.

““I am really thankful to the association for this award. It shows our hard work and dedication to the industry is paying off,” Larry Peotter said. “It’s a great tribute to my father and to my family. My intention over the past decade has been to try to make an impact on the industry, and I believe it’s starting to come full circle.”

During the presentation, AASP/NJ President Ken Miller commended Larry Peotter and his team by acknowledging their “unique shop that does amazing work.”

Peotter’s Auto Body has been family-owned and operated for more than 30 years. Larry has been at the helm of the business since his father, Timothy, passed away in 2012. He runs the operation alongside his mother and sisters. Over the years, the high-end collision repair shop has grown into a three-floor, state-of-the-art facility certified in high-end vehicle manufacturers including Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, and Jaguar Land Rover.